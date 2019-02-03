75% of women affected by CervicalCheck scandal now cancer free

Three-quarters of the women affected by the CervicalCheck controversy are now cancer free.

File image

According to HSE data, at least 165 of the 221 women diagnosed at stage two or earlier now have no evidence of the active disease.

However, 21 of the 221 women have died, and 14 are still undergoing treatment, and their prognosis has not been shared.

The figures also show a small number of women did not actually have cervical cancer at all.

Susan Mitchell, Health Editor with the Sunday Business Post, says many of the women who have survived are now living with difficult side effects.

"This is good news in that it's obviously better in that the majority of women affected are now cancer free," she said.

"I think it is important to stress that many of them underwent very difficult treatment regimes and have been left with very difficult side effects, including bowel complications, bladder and sexual problems, as well as early menopause."