7.2 million smuggled cigarettes seized at Dublin Port

7.2 million smuggled cigarettes were seized by Revenue officers in Dublin Port yesterday.

The seized cigarettes, branded ‘Excellence’ and ‘Gold Classic’ have a retail value of more than €4m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €3.2m.

They were discovered when officers conducted a routine examination of freight which arrived in Dublin from Rotterdam.

The search was assisted by detector dog Kelly.

Investigations are ongoing.

