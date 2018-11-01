7.2 million smuggled cigarettes seized at Dublin Port
7.2 million smuggled cigarettes were seized by Revenue officers in Dublin Port yesterday.
The seized cigarettes, branded ‘Excellence’ and ‘Gold Classic’ have a retail value of more than €4m, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €3.2m.
They were discovered when officers conducted a routine examination of freight which arrived in Dublin from Rotterdam.
The search was assisted by detector dog Kelly.
Investigations are ongoing.
Digital Desk
