70-year-old man dies in Co Galway farm accident

A 70-year-old man has died in a farm accident in Co Galway.

File image.

The fatal incident happened at Crannagh, in Gort yesterday morning.

A post-mortem is due to take place today.

Gardaí and the Health Service Authority are investigating.

It comes as figures from the HSA's annual report show that the agricultural sector had the highest fatality rate last year - recording 24 deaths.

CEO of the HSA, Dr Sharon McGuinness says farm accidents are more common because they are homes and workplaces.

"They are not only a workplace but also where people live and meet so you can have fatalities and injuries around young people and children and older farmers.

When you look at figures from last year, 13 farmers were over 65 so they are particularly prone to accidents and fatalities.

- Digital Desk