70 bags of litter removed from Ireland's Eye in Dublin

An alarming amount of litter has been removed from Ireland's Eye on Dublin's northside.

23 volunteers trekked 70 bags of debris across the island, loaded it onto two ferry boats and brought it back to Howth Harbour.

Ireland's Eye

Some of the items recovered include fishing ropes, plastic, aluminium cans and glass.

Seastainability Founder Rebecca Flanagan said many Howth locals rolled their sleeves up for the cleanup.

She said: We had lots of people involved from the Howth area in terms of businesses collaborating with us.

"We did a short talk on birds and wildlife on the island and we also had a quick little talk about the history of the island and who had lived there in the past.

"Then we really focused for about two hours on tackling litter and pollution. It was really enjoyable but it was hard work."