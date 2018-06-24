70 babies who died at Bethany Home to be remembered with new memorial stone
A new memorial stone will be unveiled next week which will list the names of 70 babies who died at Bethany Home.
The headstone is being organised by the Bethany Home Survivors Group and will be erected in Dublin’s Mount Jerome cemetery.
A white dove will be released during the ceremony, at 4pm next Friday.
Children from a number of other homes will also be remembered.
