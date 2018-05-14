€6m Cork quay revamp and flood defence project gets green light

By Eoin English

The €6m revamp of an historic Cork city quay which will include the city's first flood defences has been given the go-ahead.

City councillors have voted 22-6 during a city council meeting this evening to approve the Part 8 report on the Morrison's Island regeneration project despite significant opposition about the inclusion of flood defences proposed as part of OPW's controversial Lower Lee Flood Relief Scheme (LLFRS) - the largest flood defence project in the history of the state.

Photo of flooding on Morrison's Island last year.

The vote followed a 90-minute debate during which several councillors said the city needs to take steps to minimise flood risk.

An attempt to defer the vote pending an independent review of the LLFRS was ruled out of order.

Officials said work will begin now to prepare tender documents for the revamp in the hope that construction will start before the end of the year, and take between eight to 12-months to complete.