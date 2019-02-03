62,000 Cork county voters transferred to city register

More than 62,000 voters in Cork county have transferred into to the extending city.

It follows a massive review of the register of electors as part of the impending Cork city boundary extension - one of the single biggest overhauls of local government in Ireland in decades

The updated register was published over the weekend for people to consult.

It shows that there are now 148,780 people on the final Register of Electors 2019/2020 for the extended city, with a total of 62,567 people seeing their vote transfer from the county council to the city council.

The register, which comes into effect on February 15, will be in force for the local and European elections in May.

Cork City Council Returning Officer, Paul Moynihan, said the franchise teams at both the city and county councils have done a lot of work identifying electors to be transferred into the new city.

“The extension of Cork City means that residents in the newly extended city may be voting in this year’s elections for councillors they are less familiar with. And some councillors will be representing areas they haven’t in the past,” he said.

“The franchise teams, which look after voting protocol, not only had to identify the electors in the newly extended areas but they also had to re-structure the local electoral areas as the city is moving from six electoral areas to five local electoral areas. This is a very complex body of work.

However, there may yet be people who are not correctly identified on the register so we are encouraging all voters to please check their details online at checktheregister.ie or by contacting City Hall.

People are now being encouraged to check the register to make sure their details are correct.

You can contact the city’s Register of Electors at 021 4924107/4924108/4924109 or e-mail franchise@corkcity.ie.

If you are not on the current register or have changed your address you can apply to be included in the supplement by completing the RFA2/RFA3 application forms which are available on the checktheregister.ie site.

An interactive online map has also been launched by City Hall to help people view for the first time the exact detail of the extended city boundary, and to use their Eircode to view their property in relation in the new boundary.

The city’s first boundary extension since 1965, which takes effect on June 4, will more than quadruple its geographical footprint and increase its population by over 85,000 to just over 210,000, bringing areas such as Ballincollig, Blarney, Glanmire, Douglas, as well as Cork Airport and its surrounds, within the administrative control of the city.

While the number of city and county councillors will remain the same at 55 in the county and 31 in the city, the boundary change is reducing the city’s local electoral areas from six to five - two on the northside with six councillors in each, and three on the southside - Cork South East and Cork South Central with six councillors and Cork South West with seven councillors.