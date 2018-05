Gardaí have seized approximately €60,000 worth of suspected cannibas herb in Cobh, Co Cork.

Last night at approximately 10.30pm, Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in Russell Heights, Cobh.

Pic: Garda press office.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized an estimated 3kg worth of cannabis herb.

A woman was arrested at the scene and is currently being detained at Cobh Garda Station.

Digital Desk