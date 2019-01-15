598 people are on trolleys across Ireland
There are 598 patients on trolleys across the country this morning.
According to the INMO Trolley Watch, 419 are waiting in emergency departments while 179 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.
Cork University Hospital has the highest number, with 62 people waiting on beds, following by University Hospital Limerick on 47.
St Vincent's University Hospital currently has 33 patients on trolleys.
