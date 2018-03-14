585 patients on trolleys in hospitals today; Varadkar won't cut US trip short during crisis

There are 585 patients on trolleys in hospitals today, 129 fewer than the record high of 714 on Monday.

University Hospital Limerick and Cork University Hospital are the highest today with 49 patients on trolleys recorded in both hospitals.

The surge in figures has prompted the Health Minister Simon Harris to forego his St Patrick's Day, saying it would not be right to travel during a "difficult week".

The Taoiseach says the government is working on improving the healthcare system.

However, Leo Varadkar says he will not be cutting his US trip short to come home and deal with the crisis.

"Part of my job is foreign policy, it is visits to the United States such as this, it is attending the European Council meeting, which I will next week.

"But as always is the case, there are so many things you want to do, so many things you ought to do and you have to portion out your time.

I was in the country last week, I'll certainly be in the country next week.

