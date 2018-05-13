5,849 calls returned, HSE's Cervical Check Audit reveals

The HSE's latest Cervical Check Audit report shows it has contacted most of the women affected by the controversy.

It has made contact with 203 women and families out of the 209 affected by the audit which showed their test could have provided a different result.

Meetings have either been held or arranged with them to discuss the audit.

It is working with the National Cancer Registry of Ireland and the Department of Health to identify any other women who had cervical cancer during this time, who may also have had a CervicalCheck test.

To date, 5,849 calls have been returned to women, out of 9,925 call back requests.

