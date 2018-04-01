55-year-old man charged after drugs worth €2.5m seized at Dublin Port
Gardaí have charged a 55-year-old man who was arrested yesterday after a significant quantity of controlled drugs were seized at Dublin Port.
Drugs believed to be cocaine, heroin and ketamine with an estimated value in excess of €2.5m were recovered after a truck was stopped and searched.
The operation was carried out by the Revenue’s Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau as part of ongoing joint investigations targeting drug importations through Dublin Port.
The man will appear before a special sitting of Dublin Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, Monday April 2nd, at 10.30 am charged in relation to the seizure.
- Digital Desk
