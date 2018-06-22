€50k worth of drugs alcohol and cigarettes seized across the country

Drugs, alcohol and cigarettes worth almost €50,000 have been seized in a number of searches across the country.

Yesterday, illegal cigarettes worth over €3,600 were seized in Carlow, while smuggled alcohol worth more than €22,000 was seized at Rosslare Europort.

Bailey

Earlier today, cannabis thought to be worth €23,000 was seized at a house in Dublin 7.

Revenue detector dog Bailey found the drugs hidden in a vacuum cleaner.

A 17-year-old man has been arrested.