50-year-old held overnight in connection with crystal meth lab discovered in Dublin
26/01/2018
A 50-year-old man has been held overnight by Gardaí after a raid uncovered a crystal meth lab in west Dublin.
Drugs worth more than €450,000 were seized during the operation at a premises in Walkinstown yesterday.
Gardaí also found powdered substances, a gas mask, a portable stove and other paraphernalia.
The man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act at Sundrive Road Garda Station.
