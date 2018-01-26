50-year-old held overnight in connection with crystal meth lab discovered in Dublin

A 50-year-old man has been held overnight by Gardaí after a raid uncovered a crystal  meth lab in west Dublin.

Drugs worth more than €450,000 were seized during the operation at a premises in Walkinstown yesterday.

Gardaí also found powdered substances, a gas mask, a portable stove and other paraphernalia.

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act at Sundrive Road Garda Station. 

