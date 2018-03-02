50 new jobs for Cork

Fifty new jobs are being created in Cork.

Financial services firm APEX Fund Services is opening new and expanded offices in Carrigtwohill.

As well as Cork, the company already has offices in Dublin and Sligo.

​Now the eighth-largest fund administrator in the world, Apex expects to increase headcount across its Irish offices over the next 18 months. ​

Speaking at the opening of the new offices, Apex Fund Services (Ireland) managingdirector Bryan Atkinson, said: "Ireland is one of the world’s largest financial hubs and an extremely important service centre for Apex, with offices in Cork, Dublin and Sligo.

​"​With Brexit looming, more and more managers are looking to the Irish funds industry for stability and we are in the perfect position to service that business. ​..​.​ It’s an exciting time forApex and for the Irish employee population, providing more room for progression and exposure to learning new products as we expand.”

Ireland’s fund administration sector hosts 250 of the worlds leading financial services firms, including half of the world’s top 50 banks with international operations in Ireland. While Dublin is a major global hub for fund administration, Cork also boasts a large number of financial services firms and this sector continues to expand in the region.

​APEX is actively recruiting experienced professionals and graduates in corporate finance, accounting and commerce to fill roles in the Cork. Given the location of the new offices in East Cork on the N25 motorway, the company is particularly targeting graduates from Waterford Institute of Technology, Cork Institute of Technology and University College Cork.