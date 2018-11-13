46 arrested in Dublin city centre in bid to tackle organised begging

A total of 46 people have been arrested by Gardaí, in an operation to target organised begging in Dublin city centre.

The operation took place at the weekend and focused on areas popular with tourists like Grafton Street and Temple Bar.

Both uniform and plain clothes Gardaí were involved in the operation.

Those arrests were made under the begging provisions of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act.

All 46 are expected to appear in the Courts of Criminal Justice early next month.

Digital Desk