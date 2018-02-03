€4.5m jackpot tonight to mark 3,000th Lotto draw

Lotto is to mark its 3,000th draw tonight with a jackpot of €4.5m.

More than €4.4bn has been won since the Lotto started in 1998. A total of 745 jackpot prizes exceeded €1m.

Dublin has had the most wins, followed by Cork and then Galway.

Miriam Donohoe from the National Lottery said: "We've had parents in who have decided they'll start their kids up with a house; people often decided to go on a long holiday or go on a (longer) break; to pursue their dreams.

"The winners' room is a very special place to be - it's got fear and excitement, laughing and crying, all rolled into one."