45,000 people waiting to sit driving test

45,000 people are waiting to take their driving tests.

The Road Safety Authority says learner drivers should be able to take their tests within 10 weeks.

However, there is a massive backlog in some parts of the country.

Director of Consumer Affairs at AA Ireland Conor Faughnan says the length of time people wait to take their tests varies from place to place.

"Burr, I think for example, and places in Tipperary have a relatively low waiting period of maybe eight or nine weeks," said Mr Faughnan.

"There are other parts of the country where the waiting time to get a test is 23 or 24 weeks - that is insane."

- Digital Desk