45-year-old man charged in connection with murder of Irene White
01/02/2018 - 07:38:00
A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of Irene White in County Louth.
The mother-of-three was killed in her Dundalk home almost 13 years ago.
Earlier this week a 34-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for Ms White's murder.
43-year-old Irene White was killed at her home in April 2005.
On Tuesday, Gardaí arrested a 45-year-old man - he is now been charged in connection with her murder.
He is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning.
On Monday, 34-year-old Anthony Lambe with an address at Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan admitted killing Ms White and was jailed for life.

