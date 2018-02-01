45-year-old man charged in connection with murder of Irene White

A 45-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of Irene White in County Louth.

The mother-of-three was killed in her Dundalk home almost 13 years ago.

Irene White was murdered on April 6, 2005.

Earlier this week a 34-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for Ms White's murder.

43-year-old Irene White was killed at her home in April 2005.

On Tuesday, Gardaí arrested a 45-year-old man - he is now been charged in connection with her murder.

He is due to appear before Dundalk District Court this morning.

On Monday, 34-year-old Anthony Lambe with an address at Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan admitted killing Ms White and was jailed for life.

- Digital Desk