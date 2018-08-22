€4.25m to be made available for fodder import scheme

€4.25m will be made available for a new fodder import scheme.

The government funding will help farmers alleviate the cost of buying-in feed for animals from abroad - following recent fodder shortages in the country.

The announcement follows the Irish Farmers' Association pre-budget submission.

Joe Healy, IFA President, said the introduction of the scheme can not wait any longer.

He said: "There's no point in going looking for fodder if it's not there, and it won't be there in those countries.

"Everyday that it's delayed we're losing fodder to some of the other countries and in this crisis it's every man for himself."

Digital Desk