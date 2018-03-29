42% of student teachers consider dropping out due to financial pressures
29/03/2018 - 10:54:00Back to Education Ireland Home
More than one in four student teachers consider dropping out due to financial pressures.
A new survey found it was the biggest concern for those in work placement.
The report outlined the average cost of placement for student teachers per week totalled €160 a week for just travel, resources and materials, food, and the Gaeltacht fee payment.
It also found that 71% hold part-time jobs during this time to cover these expenses.
96% of current students find their time on placement highly stressful indicating finance as the main driver for stress and 89% of current students and 79% of graduates say that the compulsory Gaeltacht fee is too high.
Speaking at the launch, Union of Students in Ireland President Michael Kerrigan, said:
Graham Geraghty from Galway is a student teacher at St Angela's College in Sligo he says the unions must bring this to Cabinet.
He said: "If you are doing it and you've made the commitment to your programme and to your career, you'll go above and beyond, you'll do anything for your learners.
"I can definitely see why there is a fall, I think it is the work of our unions such as the Teachers Union of Ireland and the Association of Secondary Teachers to bring this to the prominence of Cabinet."
Over 3,000 students were surveyed in total.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here