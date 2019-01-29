40,000 mortgages drawn down in 2018

Just over 40,000 mortgages were drawn down last year, with a value of over €8.7bn.

It represents an increase of nearly 20% in value and 15.5% in volume on the total in 2017.

That is according to the latest figures from the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland.

Felix O'Regan from the BPFI says there was growth across the board.

He said: "Looking at that picture for 2018 shows almost a 20% increase so that's quite significant.

"Within that overall picture it is interesting to see that there is growth across all segments of the market, but particularly so for first-time buyers and for those switching mortgages."