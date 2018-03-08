4,000 homes without water as 37,000 others affected by restrictions

Irish Water says as of this morning some 4,000 homes are without water while 37,000 outside of the Dublin area have restrictions in place.

12,600 homes are on storm-related boil water notices, a further 12,000 people are on a "do not drink" notice in Fethard in Co. Tipperary.

It comes as a status yellow low-temperature warning has been issued for overnight.

It is expected to fall between zero and -4 degrees in parts.

- Digital Desk