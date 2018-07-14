4,000 drivers failed to pay M50 toll charges last year
14/07/2018 - 13:53:00Back to M50 protest Ireland Home
Up to 4,000 drivers did not pay their M50 toll charge or penalties last year.
That is according to new figures from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.
Among the details, one driver raked up unpaid charges of €45,000 while 40 drivers had their cars seized.
Compliance rates are up, however, with 97% of people using the motorway now paying their toll on time.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here