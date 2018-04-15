40% increase in number of homeless over age of 65

There has been a 40% increase in the number of homeless people aged 65 and over in the last two years.

119 people in that age bracket are living in emergency homeless accommodation.

A leading homeless charity has branded the Government's response as 'shameful' and 'unacceptable.'

Roughan McNamara of Focus Ireland wants the Government to take firm action.

He said: "We want older people homeless action teams set up so they are red flagged when they reach the age of 65 if they are homeless or if people over the age of 65 become homeless and specific support measures and housing support payments put in place."

