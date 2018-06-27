360 complaints made to Medical Council last year; Three doctors struck off

Three doctors have been struck off after patient complaints to the Medical Council last year.

Almost 360 complaints were made to the regulator in 2017 according to its latest annual report.

Some of the most serious involved misprescribing, overprescribing painkillers and overstepping boundaries.

Chief Executive of the Medical Council, Bill Prasifka, explains what the most common complaints were: "The areas that they focus on relate largely to the communications, diagnosis, clinical mistakes and other areas of dignity and misprescribing would be the biggest areas.

"It's very important that the medical profession learns from these.

"The goal is not to discipline doctors but to raise standards across the profession."

We have published our 2017 Annual Report and Financial Statements this morning. Find out more here https://t.co/wzGtbcRZk8 pic.twitter.com/XlPIjN1JgP — Medical Council (@MedCouncilIRL) June 27, 2018

Mr Prasifka also explained what some of the more serious complaints were.

"Cases of misprescribing, overprescribing of opioids, putting patients at risk - particularly vulnerable patients.

"These would give us some causes for concern.

"Others were of doctors overstepping boundaries, not treating patients with the dignity that they deserve.

"And again, some of these cases would receive very severe sanctions."

Digital Desk