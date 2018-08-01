357 patients waiting on trolleys across the country; Limerick worst effected
- University Hospital Limerick - 42
- University Hospital Galway - 37
- University Hospital Waterford - 28
The most overcrowded hospitals today:
357 people are waiting on hospital trolleys across the country today.
That is an increase of 3% on the same day last year when there were 347 patients on trolleys.
Figures from the INMO today show that University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 42 people in need of a bed.
Galway University hospital is next with 37 people waiting for a bed.
