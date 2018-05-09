€3,400 worth of cigarettes seized in Tipperary

€3,400 worth of cigarettes have been seized in County Tipperary.

The discovery was made by Revenue officials who were carrying out a search of a house in Tipperary town yesterday afternoon.

The illegal cigarettes, branded 'L&M Blue', 'L&M Red', and 'P3CT', originated in Poland, a car was also seized during the operation.

A man in his mid forties has been questioned and a file is being prepared with a view to prosecution.

File image.

- Digital Desk