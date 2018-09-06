34% felt positive about Pope's recent visit, survey says

Expensive, welcoming, conflicted, old-fashioned and positivity are the top five words associated with the recent visit of Pope Francis.

A survey of 500 people's found 34% had positive feelings about the papal trip - while 26% were negative and 40% were unsure how they felt.

36% of men say he addressed the issue of clerical abuse well - compared to 29% of women.

The SPARK study also found that 4 in 10 do not think the government should have paid anything towards the trip.

Digital Desk