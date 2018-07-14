33 hospitalised after Ryanair flight makes emergency landing in Germany

33 people have been hospitalised after a Ryanair flight made an emergency landing in Germany overnight.

The Dublin to Croatia flight landed at Frankfurt-Hahn airport after experiencing technical difficulties.

While the airline hasn't released an official statement on the incident, German Police say it is understood there had been a pressure drop aboard the flight which had 189 passengers.

Paramedics tended to passengers in Hahn after the pilot asked for permission to land.

Those that needed further treatment were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Passengers on social media complained of earaches, nausea and headaches.

Those that were not taken to hospital have reportedly been accommodated overnight at Frankfurt Hahn airport.

A replacement aircraft has been scheduled to fly passengers to Zadar this morning.

Ryanair has apologised to customers who were left stranded at the German airport.

They said: 'This flight from Dublin to Zadar (13 July) diverted to Frankfurt Hahn due to an inflight depressurisation. In line with standard procedure, the crew deployed oxygen masks and initiated a controlled descent.

'The aircraft landed normally and customers disembarked, where a small number received medical attention as a precaution.

Customers were provided with refreshment vouchers and hotel accommodation was authorised, however there was a shortage of available accommodation. Customers will board a replacement aircraft which will depart to Zadar this morning and Ryanair sincerely apologised for any inconvenience.

