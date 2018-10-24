€30k for woman who suffered first degree burns during laser treatment

By Ann O'Loughlin

A woman who claimed she suffered first degree burns during laser treatment on her face has been awarded €30,000 by the High Court.

Jolanta Skaudvilaite was 10 days off work after she went to a beauty salon to have laser treatment on her cheeks.

Ms Skaudvilaite (37), Pine Grove, Athlumney Wood, Navan, Co Meath had sued Alchemy Beauty Ltd with offices at Trimgate Street, Navan, Co Meath as a result of the injuries she said she suffered during laser treatment at the Alchemy Beauty Clinic, Navan on July 21, 2011.

She claimed she was allegedly exposed to laser treatment that was liable to cause burns and there was an alleged failure to ensure proper laser equipment was provided in her treatment.

Jolanta Skaudvilaite. Photo: CourtPix

She further claimed the standard of laser and or beauty treatment was allegedly allowed to fall below common acceptable practice.

The claims were denied but Mr Justice Cross was told the solicitor for Alchemy Beauty had come off record in the case.

In evidence, the 37-year old woman said after the treatment her cheeks hurt and she rang the beauty salon which was very surprised.

She said she could see something was wrong with her cheeks and she went to a doctor and had to go on antibiotics.

She said the cheeks slowly healed with the right one taking longer.

Answering her barrister Anthony Lowry BL Ms Skaudvilaite said she also had to take tranquilisers for a time because of the upset involved and in the first week had been to see a doctor about three times.

She said that while her cheeks have cleared up they can be sensitive at times.

A report from a plastic surgeon handed into court said there had been subtle changes to the pigmentation in the woman's right cheek and she has been advised to use sunblock when outdoors.

Making the award Mr Justice Kevin Cross said the report of the woman's GP said Ms Skaudvilaite was upset and conscious of the burns and they healed within two weeks without scars but there is a higher pigmentation in the right cheeks.

The woman who is a retail assistant was also out of work for ten days.

The judge who also read a report by a plastic surgeon on the matter said he accepted the injury should not have happened.

The injuries, he said were nasty for Ms Skaudvilaite but she had now made a good recovery.

Mr Justice Cross said Ms Skaudvilaite had not exaggerated her complaints.