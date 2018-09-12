€30,000 raised for man who suffered serious brain injuries in scrambler crash
Over €30,000 has been raised for a man who suffered a serious brain injury after a scrambler bike crashed into him in Dublin during the summer.
39-year-old Ilabek Avetian also lost his left eye after the bike ran into him and his wife in Darndale Park in June.
A teenager was arrested following the incident and later released.
His wife Anzhela sustained a fractured pelvis in the crash and has been holding a vigil at her husband's bedside since.
Speaking through a translator she says it is very difficult to cope with what has happened: "Other people are living and enjoying their life but we are struggling and fighting for life.
"Yesterday, I was talking to him, sitting beside him in his bed in the unit calling him.
"He can't move, he can't hold his head. Sometimes I have a feeling that he can hear me but sometimes I have a feeling that he is in another world."
