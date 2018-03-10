3000 homes without power in Dublin this morning

More than 3000 homes have been left without power in North Dublin this morning.

The ESB have said there's a large fault in the Dublin 7 area, with Finglas and Cabra being the worst affected.

They've said they are working to repair the fault as quickly as possible.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: ESB, Power Outage, Dublin

 

