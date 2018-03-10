3000 homes without power in Dublin this morning
More than 3000 homes have been left without power in North Dublin this morning.
The ESB have said there's a large fault in the Dublin 7 area, with Finglas and Cabra being the worst affected.
We have a large fault in the #Dublin 7 area of #Dublin. Apologies for the inconvenience , updates on https://t.co/cwxXH3X4kM #staysafe— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) March 10, 2018
They've said they are working to repair the fault as quickly as possible.
We have a fault in the #Finglas area this morning , apologies for the inconvenience , we are working to repair as quickly as possible , updates on https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) March 10, 2018
