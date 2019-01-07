300 sign letter expressing 'deep concern and dissatisfaction' with direction of Abbey Theatre
More than 300 people from the Irish theatre community have signed a letter to the Minister for Culture over how the Abbey Theatre is being run.
The letter was signed by actors, directors, playwrights and agents and designers and detailed their "deep concern and dissatisfaction " with how the Abbey is being run since its Directors Neil Murray and Graham McLaren were appointed in 2016.
The 312 signatories say that the situation for the Irish theatre community is "critical", while the freelance community has been "cast adrift".
The letter, which was sent to the Culture Minister Josepha Madigan, the chairwoman of the Arts Council and the chairwoman of the Abbey board, was signed by well-known stars of Irish theatre including Aidan Gillen, Ruth Negga, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Mark Huberman.
The letter states that the decreased number of in-house productions and more presenting or co-presenting "has caused devastation amongst our ranks".
"The National Theatre reducing its own production output means less diversity, and reduced employment, not more," it says.
It says that in 2016, the Abbey directly employed 123 actors in productions and 90 actors in readings and workshops. The following year, 56 actors were directed by the theatre, according to the letter, which is a 46% decrease.
"We would surmise that this reduction will be substantially higher when workshop figures are made available for 2017," it says.
The signatories of the letter attribute a number of factors to the reduction in employment opportunities, such as contracts, pay, working practices and productions at the Abbey.
The letter goes on to say: "Our Theatre workers have been at the frontline of ‘Brand Ireland’, only time and again to return home to live on the poverty line.
"We respectfully ask that The National Theatre engages in a greater percentage of in-house productions, as opposed to co-productions or buy-ins. It is the proportion which is so damaging, so heedless.
"We demand that Performers, Directors and Designers whose work is used by the National Theatre are given National Theatre terms and conditions, along with every other employee in the building," it concludes.
The letter in full:
Dear Minister,
It is with regret that we, the undersigned theatre practitioners, write to apprise you of our deep concern and dissatisfaction with the direction that the Abbey Theatre has taken since the appointment of its directors, Neil Murray and Graham McLaren. The grace period since their arrival is well and truly over and the situation in which the Irish theatre community finds itself is now critical. While the institution may be financially buoyant – and due congratulations for this – the freelance theatre community, in particular, has been cast adrift.
The changing artistic model of producing fewer in-house productions and presenting or copresenting more has caused devastation amongst our ranks. Although the management’s strategy of offering diversity to their own audiences is admirable in theory, it offers up several problems in practice. The national theatre reducing its own production output means less diversity, and reduced employment, not more. There will not have been an Ireland-based actor in an Abbey Theatre production on an Abbey stage since Jimmy’s Hall ended on 8 September 2018 until The Country Girls opens on 23 February 2019. That is five and a half months without an Ireland-based actor directly employed by the Abbey.
The numbers are stark and are worth stating. In 2016 the Abbey directly employed 123 actors in Abbey productions and 90 actors in readings and workshops. Then, in 2017, the Abbey directly employed only 56 actors. No figures are available for readings or workshops that year. Fifty-six. That is a reduction of 54% of actors appearing on stage directly employed by our national theatre. We would surmise that this reduction will be substantially higher when workshop figures are made available for 2017. Though the casting and employment statistics have been removed from the Abbey website, an approximate calculation for 2018 is 65 actors employed directly by the Abbey. In a theatre founded by writers and actors it is profoundly worrying that there is no commitment to sustaining that community.
There are a number of other factors that would appear to contribute to the shrinking employment opportunities and we have endeavoured to clarify these below.
Irish art and culture are internationally held in high regard. Consequently, our artists have over many years done the State sterling service. At home and abroad our talents and expertise have been at the heart of promoting tourism, and in developing international relationships for trade and negotiation. Our theatre workers have been at the frontline of “Brand Ireland”, only time and again to return home to live on the poverty line. The reduction in the proportion of Abbey Theatre budget going to Ireland-based performers, directors and designers serves to rub further salt in the wound.
We respectfully ask that the national theatre engages in a greater percentage of in-house productions, as opposed to coproductions or buy-ins. It is the proportion which is so damaging, so heedless.
We demand that performers, directors and designers whose work is used by the national theatre are given national-theatre terms and conditions, along with every other employee in the building.
Is muidne le meas,
AIDAN CROWE
AIDAN GILLEN
AIDAN MCARDLE
AIDAN MORIARTY
AIDAN TURNER
ÁINE NÍ LAOGHAIRE
AISLÍN MCGUCKIN
AISLING MOONEY
AISLING O’SULLIVAN
AISLINN O’BYRNE
ALI WHITE
ALISON MCKENNA
ALISUN FOX
AMY O’DWYER
ANDREA CLEARY
ANDREA IRVINE
ANNABELLE COMYN
ANNE KENT
ANNE LAYDE
ANN RUSSELL
ANTHONY FOX
AOIBHÍN MURPHY
AOIBHÍNN MCGINNITY
AOIBHÉANN MCCANN
AOIFE MARTYN
AOIFE MORONEY WARD
AOIFE SPILLANE-HINKS
AONGHUS ÓG MCANALLY
ARTHUR RIORDAN
BAIRBRE GUILFOYLE
BAIRBRE NÍ CHAOIMH
BARBARA BRENNAN
BARBARA RYAN
BARRY MCKIERNAN
BILLIE TRAYNOR
BREFFNI HOLAHAN
BRÍD DUKES
BRÍD NÍ CHUMHAILL
BUSH MOUKARZEL
CAOIMHE CONNOLLY
CARA CHRISTIE
CARLA ROGERS
CAROLINE FITZGERALD
CATHAL MCGUIRE
CATHAL SYNNOTT
CATHERINE FAY
CATHERINE WALKER
CATHRYN BRENNAN
CATHY BELTON
CATHY WHITE
CHARLENE CRAIG
CHARLENE MCKENNA
CHARLIE MURPHY
CHARLOTTE MCCURRY
CIARÁN HINDS
CIARÁN O’GRADY
CIARA O’CALLAGHAN
CILLIAN Ó GAIRBHÍ
CLARE DUNNE
CLARE MAGUIRE
CLÍONA DUKES
CLIVE WELSH
COLM MCNALLY
COLM O’BRIEN
CONALL MORRISON
CONOR HANRATTY
CONOR LINEHAN
CONOR MACNEILL
CONOR MULLEN
CONOR O’RIORDAN
DAN COLLEY
DANIEL REARDON
DAN MONAGHAN
DAVEY KELLEHER
DAVID BOLGER
DAVID O’MEARA
DAWN BRADFIELD
DEARBHLA MOLLOY
DECLAN CONLON
DEIRDRE MONAGHAN
DENIS CONWAY
DENISE GOUGH
DERBHLE CROTTY
DERMOT MAGENNIS
DONAGH DEENEY
DONAL COURTNEY
DONAL SHIELS
DONNA LEONARD
DONNCHA O’DEA
DOROTHY DUFFY
EAVAN GAFFNEY
EILEEN WALSH
EIMEAR KEATING
EIMEAR MORRISSEY
ELAINE MURPHY
ELEANOR METHVEN
ELEANOR MINIHAN
EMER CASEY
EMILY FOX
EMILY GILLMOR MURPHY
EMMA COEN
EMMA O’KANE
EMMET BYRNE
ENDA OATES
EOGHAN CARRICK
EOGHAN COLLINS
EOIN LYNCH
EVA BARTLEY
EVA JANE GAFFNEY
FIONA BELL
FIONA MCGEOWN
FIONA STOUT
FIONNUALA GYGAX
FRANK BLAKE
FRANK MCCUSKER
GARRETT LOMBARD
GAVIN DREA
GAVIN O’CONNOR
GEMMA KANE
GENE ROONEY
GER KELLY
GERARD BYRNE
GERARD LEE
GERARD HUMPHREYS
GERALDINE PLUNKETT
GER RYAN
GERRY O’BRIEN
GERRY STEMBRIDGE
GRÁINNE KEENAN
GUS MCDONAGH
HALINA FROUDIST
HELEN ROCHE
HELENA WALSH
HILDA FAY
HOLLY CAREY
INGRID CRAIGIE
IAN LLOYD ANDERSON
IVAN BIRTHISTLE
JACK CAWLEY
JACK HICKEY
JACK MULLARKEY
JAMES MURPHY
JAMIE O’NEILL
JANE BRENNAN
JANE MCCARTHY
JANET MORAN
JEMMA NIC LOCHLAINN
JENNIFER JENNINGS
JESSICA ÍDE LEEN
JIM NOLAN
JIMMY EADIE
JIMMY MURPHY
JOAN O’CLERY
JOE HANLEY
JOE O’BYRNE
JOE VANEK
JOHN COMISKEY
JOHN DELANEY
JOHN GUNNING
JOHN KAVANAGH
JOHN MORTON
JOHN OLOHAN
JONATHAN SHANKEY
JOSE MIGUEL JIMENEZ
JOSH MULDOON
JULIAN ERSKINE
KAREN MCCARTNEY
KARL HAYDEN
KARL O’NEILL
KATE FINEGAN
KATE GILMORE
KATE STANLEY BRENNAN
KATHY ROSE O’BRIEN
KATIE MCCANN
KELLY PHELAN
KEVIN SMITH
KIERAN ROCHE
KILLIAN COYLE
LARA HICKEY
LAUREN LARKIN
LIAM HALLIGAN
LIAN BELL
LISA M BARRY
LISA COOK
LISA DWYER HOGG
LISE-ANN MCLAUGHLIN
LIZ FITZGIBBON
LLOYD COONEY
LORCAN CRANITCH
LORRAINE BRENNAN
LUKE GRIFFIN
MADI O’CARROLL
MAEVE FITZGERALD
MAEVE WHELAN
MAGS MULVEY
MAISIE LEE
MANUS HALLIGAN
MARCUS LAMB
MAREE KEARNS
MARGARET MCAULIFFE
MARIA MCDERMOTTROE
MARIE MULLEN
MARK HUBERMAN
MARK LAMBERT
MARK O’REGAN
MARK TANKERSLEY
MARTHA DUNLEA
MARTIN MAGUIRE
MARTINA KAVANAGH
MARTY REA
MARY MOYNIHAN
MATTHEW MALONE
MATTHEW RALLI
MAUREEN MCGLYNN
MAUREEN WHITE
MEGAN RIORDAN
MELISSA NOLAN
MICHAEL BARKER CAVEN
MICHAEL JAMES FORD
MICHAEL MCELHATTON
MICHAEL SHEEHAN
MICHELE FORBES
MICHELLE READ
MIRIAM DUFFY
MOLLY O’CATHAIN
MONICA FRAWLEY
MUIREANN D’ARCY
MUIRNE BLOOMER
NESSA MATTHEWS
NIALL BUGGY
NIAMH FERRY
NIAMH LUNNY
NIAMH MCCANN
NICK DUNNING
ÓRLA CHARLTON
OWEN MCCAFFERTY
OWEN ROE
PAT LAFFAN
PATRICK BYRNES
PATRICK SUTTON
PAULA GREEVY LEE
PAUL BURKE
PAUL O’MAHONY
PAUL REID
PETER COONAN
PETER CORBOY
PETER DALY
PETER DUNNE
PETER GAYNOR
PETER GOWEN
PETER SHERIDAN
PHELIM DREW
PHILIP O’SULLIVAN
PHILIP ST JOHN
RACHEL O’BYRNE
RAY SCANNELL
REBECCA GRIMES
REBECCA MURPHY
REBECCA O’MARA
RICHARD COOK
RISTEARD COOPER
ROBBIE O’CONNOR
ROGER GREGG
RÓISÍN MCBRINN
RÓISÍN O’NEILL
ROMANA TESTASECCA
RONAN LEAHY
RORY FLECK BYRNE
RORY NOLAN
RORY MULLEN
ROSALEEN LINEHAN
ROSE PARKINSON
ROSE HENDERSON
ROSEANNA PURCELL
ROSS GAYNOR
ROWAN FINKEN
RUAIRÍ LENEGHAN
RUTH HEGARTY
RUTH MCCABE
RUTH MCGILL
RUTH NEGGA
SAM O’MAHONY
SARAH BAXTER
SARAH BRENNAN
SARAH FITZGIBBON
SARAH GREENE
SARAH JANE SCAIFE
SARAH MORRIS
SEAMUS MORAN
SEAN MCGINLEY
SHANE G CASEY
SHANE O’REGAN
SHANE O’REILLY
SHARON COADE
SHARON O’DOHERTY
SHAY LINEHAN
SINÉAD CUSACK
SINEAD MCKENNA
SIMON COURY
SOPHIE JO WASSON
STANLEY TOWNSEND
STEPHEN BRENNAN
STEVE GUNN
SUSANNAH DE WRIXON
SUSIE LAMB
TARA EGAN LANGLEY
TERI HAYDEN
TIERNAN KEARNS
TOM LANE
TOM LAWLOR
TOM MORAN
TOM VAUGHAN-LAWLOR
VALERIE O’CONNOR
VANESSA EMME
VINCENT DOHERTY
YVONNE USSHER
