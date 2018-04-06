300 litres of smuggled alcohol seized after being concealed in furniture

More than 300 litres of smuggled alcohol was seized by Revenue officers at Dublin Port this morning.

The alcohol seized at Dublin Port. Photo: Revenue.

The alcohol, with a combined retail value of approximately €3,000, was discovered concealed in furniture when officers stopped and searched a Latvian-registered van which had disembarked a ferry from Holyhead.

The diver of the van, a man in his 50s, was questioned and the van was seized but later released.

Officers recovered 203 litres of beer, 89 litres of wine and 22 litres of spirits which represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €1,550.

The seizure was part of ongoing operations by Revenue to target the supply and sale of illegal alcohol and tobacco products on the black market.

