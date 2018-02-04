3-year-old girl has died following serious crash in Kildare
A 3-year-old girl has died after a serious crash in Co Kildare.
It happened when two cars collided at around 8.05am on Thursday on the Brannockstown to Kilcullen Road.
The girl was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital and was later transferred to Temple Street Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead earlier today.
The driver of the car and father of the child, a man in his 40s, is continuing to received treatment in Tallaght Hospital.
Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to contact Naas Garda Station.
- Digital Desk
