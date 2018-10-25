€2k, three Rolex watches and an Audi seized in Dublin and Wexford

Officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) and local gardaí from the DMR North Central conducted a search operation in the Dublin 1, Dublin 10, Dublin 22 and Co Wexford areas this morning.

The CAB investigation centers on a member of an organised crime gang involved in the sale and supply of drugs in the North Inner City of Dublin.

The following exhibits were seized by Bureau Officers:

  • 3 X Rolex Watches
  • 1 x Breitling Watch
  • €2,000 cash
  • 142 Audi Q5
  • Mobile Phones
  • Financial Documentation

    • In addition, approximately €10,000 has been frozen in an account in a financial institution under Section 17 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act, 2010.

    There were no arrests and investigations are ongoing.

