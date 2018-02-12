2,758 insurance claims involving uninsured drivers were made last year

The Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland received 2,758 motor insurance claims involving uninsured drivers last year.

The largest number of claims came from Dublin with 1,140 claims arising in the capital - Cork was second with 212 - and Limerick was third with 156.

MIBI Chief Executive David Fitzgerald says Ireland also has a problem with fraudulent claims with one in eight regarded as suspicious.

He said: "The level of uninsured driving in Ireland is higher than European standards.

"The level of fraudulent claims we are seeing is also an issue."

- Digital Desk