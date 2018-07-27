270 Lloyds Pharmacy workers staging Dublin strike today

Up to 270 Lloyds Pharmacy workers will stage a strike in Dublin today.

The action will be the seventh strike by the workers but it is the first time workers from 40 different stores attend one picket.

The worker's dispute centres on pay, conditions, job security and recognition of their trade union.

Mandate says the company is refusing to implement a Labour Court recommendation which stated that the company should allow their worker's trade union representation.

- Digital Desk