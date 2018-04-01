26-year-old charged after firearms recovered in Clondalkin

A man has been charged in relation to the recovery of firearms in Clondalkin on Friday.

The 26-year-old man was arrested along with three others after two loaded revolver firearms were recovered by gardaí by investigating organised criminal activity in Dublin.

The man will appear before a special sitting of Dublin Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning, Monday 2nd April, at 10.30 am charged in relation to the incident.

The three others were released without charge.

