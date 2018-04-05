26-year-old arrested after cannabis worth €20,000 seized in Dublin

A 26-year-old man has been arrested after one kilo of herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of €20,000 was seized in Dublin this morning.

The drugs recovered this morning. Photo: Revenue.

The drugs were found at a house in Walkinstown, Dublin 12 after they were initially detected at Dublin Airport.

A Revenue detector dog found the drugs in a vacuum packed parcel that originated in Canada and was said to contain "tea".

Gardaí from Crumlin garda station, in a joint operation with the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, arrested the man and detained him under Section 2 of The Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí say investigations are continuing.

Revenue have advised that if businesses or members of the public have any information about drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on the confidential phone line at 1800 295 295.

- Digital Desk