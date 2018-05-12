€250k worth of cannabis seized in Clare
12/05/2018 - 14:34:00Back to Ireland Home
€250,000 worth of drugs has been seized in Co Clare.
Cannabis herb was found when gardai stopped and searched a car in Latoon South, Ennis yesterday evening.
During the course of a follow-up search of a house at Ballyclough Avenue, Ballinacurra, Weston, Limerick a large quantity of cannabis herb was discovered.
A man in his 40's who was driving the car was arrested and taken to Ennis Garda station where he is being held under section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.
- Digital Desk
Join the conversation - comment here