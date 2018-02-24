€250k and €60k prizes won in Lotto but no winner of €2m jackpot
There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2m.
There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize, worth €250,000. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.
Over 37,000 players won prizes in the main draw, including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, winning €60,174 each.
There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €500,000.
Lotto Results: Friday, February 24, 2017
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
- 8
- 13
- 18
- 24
- 34
- 39
- 2
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
- 8
- 10
- 17
- 26
- 30
- 37
- 9
EuroMillions Results - Jackpot €28,811,185
There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.
- 2
- 4
- 13
- 22
- 43
- 8
- 9
EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Plus top prize.
- 3
- 4
- 14
- 15
- 31
Daily Million Results - Jackpot €1,000,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize
- 1
- 4
- 8
- 13
- 18
- 38
- 24
Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot €500,000
There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize
- 2
- 9
- 12
- 15
- 21
- 32
- 8
