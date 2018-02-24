€250k and €60k prizes won in Lotto but no winner of €2m jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2m.

There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize, worth €250,000. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

Over 37,000 players won prizes in the main draw, including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, winning €60,174 each.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €500,000.

Lotto Results: Friday, February 24, 2017


  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    • 8
    • 13
    • 18
    • 24
    • 34
    • 39
    • 2



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    • 8
    • 10
    • 17
    • 26
    • 30
    • 37
    • 9



  • EuroMillions Results - Jackpot  €28,811,185

    There was no winner of the EuroMillions jackpot.

    • 2
    • 4
    • 13
    • 22
    • 43
    • 8
    • 9



  • EuroMillions Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Plus top prize.

    • 3
    • 4
    • 14
    • 15
    • 31



  • Daily Million Results - Jackpot  €1,000,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million top prize

    • 1
    • 4
    • 8
    • 13
    • 18
    • 38
    • 24



  • Daily Million Plus Results - Jackpot  €500,000

    There was no winner of the Daily Million Plus top prize

    • 2
    • 9
    • 12
    • 15
    • 21
    • 32
    • 8



