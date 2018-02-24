€250k and €60k prizes won in Lotto but no winner of €2m jackpot

There was no winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €2m.

There was one winner of the Lotto Plus 2 top prize, worth €250,000. The winning ticket was sold in Dublin.

Over 37,000 players won prizes in the main draw, including two winners of the Match 5 + Bonus prize, winning €60,174 each.

There was no winner of the Lotto Plus 1 top prize of €500,000.