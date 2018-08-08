25,000 customers to be affected by Ryanair cancellations on Friday

25,000 Ryanair customers are to be affected by cancellations on Friday as strikes take place in up to five countries across Europe.

Ryanair announced that it is cancelling 20 flights from Ireland on Friday ahead of strikes by Irish-based pilots.

This equates to just under 7% of the 300 scheduled flights, and the airline said that all 3,500 customers affected have been contacted.

Ryanair pilots in Germany announced today that they will join strike action.

The strike by German-based pilots will affect all flights from Germany, Vereinigung Cockpit said in a statement.

Friday's strike marks the fifth day of action by Ryanair Irish-based pilots, while pilots in Belgium and Sweden have already confirmed they are holding a 24-hour stoppage on the same day.

104 flights have been cancelled in and out of Belgium on Friday due to the strike.

The Dutch pilots union is also set to make a decision on whether they will take part, but they only have to give 12 hours notice to the airline for industrial action.

Meanwhile, there were delays to flights this morning due to Air Traffic Control staff shortages in France, Germany and Austria.

Ryanair said 73 of 440 first wave flights were effected, and apologised to customers for the delays.

Digital Desk