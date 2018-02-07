23,000 litres of beer seized at Dublin Port

More than 23,000 litres of beer has been seized at Dublin Port.

Revenue officers found the alcohol without correct papers in a truck that arrived from Holyhead this morning.

A man in his thirties has been questioned about the haul, believed to be worth more than €100,000.

That represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €53,000.

In a separate operation in Wexford Town on Monday, 14,500 unstamped cigarettes were seized at a house.