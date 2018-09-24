€22m advanced manufacturing research centre launched

Minister Heather Humphreys and Minister John Halligan have launched a €22m I-Form Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre.

The centre is funded by Science Foundation Ireland and includes partnerships with seven research institutions and 31 companies.

I-Form's mission is to shape the future of manufacturing through high-impact research into the application of digital technologies to materials processing.

Minister John Halligan at the launch.

Welcoming the launch of the Centre, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys said: “I am very pleased to welcome I-Form to the world-leading SFI Research Centre network, which acts as a magnet to attract talent and investment to Ireland. Innovation is at the core of the Government’s science strategy and is exemplified by the visionary technologies being developed here in I-Form.

“The manufacturing sector is the second largest employer in Ireland and accounts for 36.5% of GDP and €122.6 billion in exports. It is crucial that Ireland continues to deliver impactful research outcomes in advanced manufacturing and I am particularly pleased to see such a strong regional focus, with 17 of the 31 companies based outside Dublin.”

Minister for Training, Skills, Innovation, Research and Development, John Halligan said: “I am delighted to launch the new I-Form SFI Research Centre at UCD today, which will enable new research teams to work collaboratively to shape the future of Irish manufacturing. Collaboration and innovation are at the very core of the SFI Research Centre network, which continues to build on Ireland’s international reputation for research excellence and I wish all involved every success.”