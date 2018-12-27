22 Syrian families, including 58 children, resettled in Ireland

Twenty-two Syrian families including 58 children were resettled in Ireland on Thursday.

The families have been living in the UNHCR refugee camp in Lebanon since fleeing the conflict in Syria.

One hundred and five people have been resettled in Ireland, including 58 children.

They join 97 people resettled in Ireland from Lebanon last week, bringing the total number of people resettled this month to 202, including 109 children.

The families who arrived on Thursday will initially stay in the Emergency Reception and Orientation Centre in Ballaghaderreen while they await permanent housing in communities across the country.

The Minister for Justice and Equality, Charlie Flanagan, and the Minister of State for Equality, Immigration and Integration, David Stanton, said they were pleased to welcome the families to Ireland, under the Irish Refugee Protection Programme (IRPP).

Mr Flanagan said: “During this festive period, as we enjoy spending time with our own families, it is important to remember that many families across the world have been forcibly displaced from their homes by war and protracted crises.

“Under our national resettlement programme, working closely with the UNHCR, we prioritise those who are most vulnerable and provide a durable solution to enable them to rebuild their lives in safety and security, here in Ireland.

“The families that have arrived today are very welcome.

“They will now have time to rest and recover and to focus on their future in their new home.”

Highlighting the importance of community support for refugees, Mr Stanton said: “The people of Ballaghaderreen have come together to create a welcoming and supportive environment for refugee families who have experienced great trauma.

“It is a model that I would like to see embraced in communities right across the country. Integration is a powerful tool in assimilating our new communities and assisting them to engage in all areas of Irish society, from schools, to sports, to employment.

I know that the families who have arrived today will be warmly welcomed by the local community and we will ensure that they are provided with all of the necessary supports.

The Irish Refugee Protection Programme (IRPP) was established in September 2015 as part of the humanitarian response to the migration crisis in southern Europe.

Ireland agreed to accept up to 4,000 asylum seekers and refugees overall into Ireland at the earliest time possible.

Further refugee families will be resettled to Ireland under the IRPP in 2019.

- Press Association