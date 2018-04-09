22 people killed in vehicle-related work accidents last year

22 people were killed in vehicle-related accidents at work last year.

HSA accident statistics show most of these deaths in the workplace happened during the manoeuvring, reversing or coupling and uncoupling of vehicles.

The Health and Safety Authority's starting a two week nationwide inspection and awareness campaign today, to draw attention to driving risks at work.

Over the last six years, 45% of all reported work-related fatalities involved vehicles.


- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Road Accident, Work, Vehicle

 

