211 cars found breaking speed limit on National Slow Down Day

211 cars have been found breaking the speed limit on National Slow Down Day.

The final results are in for the 24 hours gardaí were checking motorists between 7am yesterday and 7am this morning.

They monitored over 132,000 vehicles as part of the Go Safe initiative.

One person was found travelling at 150km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M7 at Ballyadding, Ballybrittas in Laois.

Another driver was travelling at 132km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N20 in Ballymartin, Blarney in Cork.

Chief Superintendent Finbarr Murphy, Roads Policing Bureau said "On behalf of An Garda Síochána and

the Road Safety Authority I wish to thank all the road users who were involved in and supported this campaign.

"Drivers, please, think about the consequences of speeding the next time you get behind the wheel and reduce your speed accordingly.”

- Digital Desk