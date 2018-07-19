200million takeaway coffee cups thrown away in Ireland every year

Two hundred million takeaway coffee cups are disposed of here in Ireland every year.

That's according to a new study from government-funded group Recycling List Ireland.

Broken down, that works out at over half a million coffee cups every day or 22,000 per hour.

The group are encouraging coffee and tea lovers to reduce their use of disposable cups.

Customers are asked to consider using a ceramic or reusable coffee cup instead.

