200million takeaway coffee cups thrown away in Ireland every year

Two hundred million takeaway coffee cups are disposed of here in Ireland every year.
That's according to a new study from government-funded group Recycling List Ireland.
Broken down, that works out at over half a million coffee cups every day or 22,000 per hour.
The group are encouraging coffee and tea lovers to reduce their use of disposable cups.
Customers are asked to consider using a ceramic or reusable coffee cup instead.
